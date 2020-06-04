Rodwell aims to appease Sunderland fans after recent financial backlash

Quoted by Chronicle Live, Sunderland’s Jim Rodwell has said that the club will listen to the fan backlash over season card updates and try and make some kind of change to their approach.

Sunderland recently announced that no refunds will be offered if the games this season are played out behind closed doors and, instead, they’ll be given a pass to stream the games.

With a stream pass cheaper than a season ticket per match, though, there’s been considerable uproar, whilst the same offer will stand for any games behind closed doors next season.

Fans, then, are upset that they will be paying the same amount for essentially a different and, in all fairness, inferior product.

Rodwell is well aware of the outcry, though, and has had this to say:

“We were hoping to give back something [by giving a streaming pass], and clearly if fans don’t get anything [because this season is cut short] then we will refund that money.

“We’re in dialogue with fan groups.

“We’ll listen, we have to listen.

“We’re always prepared to listen.”

The Verdict

What agreement gets made remains to be seen but it is clear that a lot of Black Cats fans have been upset by it all and you can understand why.

Money is tight for everyone at the moment and though fans will always back their club as much as they can, there comes a point where you have to question the value you’re getting.

Indeed, the deal Sunderland initially put forward has much to improve upon.