Rodriguez starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Blackburn on Sunday

The final round of fixtures before the World Cup break has delivered a huge game for Burnley this weekend.

The Clarets face their heated rivals Blackburn Rovers with top spot in the Championship table at stake.

Vincent Kompany’s team currently lead Rovers by two points, but defeat to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men could see them slip to 2nd.

Burnley have lost just twice all season, but the second of those defeats came to fellow promotion rivals Sheffield United in recent weeks, falling to a 5-2 loss.

Meanwhile, Blackburn have won five of their last six in the league, as well as progressing to the next round of the League Cup with a penalty shootout victory over West Ham.

Here is how we predict Kompany will line up his side to face Blackburn on Sunday…

Kompany rested a number of players during the midweek win over Crawley Town in the EFL Cup.

It is likely we could see as many as 10 changes to the side that earned a 3-1 win on Tuesday night to earn a draw to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the next round of the competition.

Manuel Benson is likeliest to keep his place in the team, starting on the right flank.

Nathan Tella, Anass Zaroury and Jay Rodriguez are set to return to the side, having cemented themselves in recent weeks as key figures in the side. Although Ashley Barnes is available should Rodriguez fail to prove his fitness.

A midfield duo of Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill behind will return to the team, with Brownhill having served his one-match suspension midweek.

Arijanet Muric has earned his place as first choice-goalkeeper with his fine performances this season, so he too should return to the team.

Ian Maatsen, Jordan Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Vitinho are likely to make up the defence, having done so for the majority of the campaign so far, with Kompany looking to go into the World Cup break with the biggest win of their season so far.