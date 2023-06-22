The agent for Rodrigo Moreno has issued an update on the future of the Leeds United forward.

Relegation to the Championship has caused a lot of speculation surrounding the future of the Spaniard.

It has been reported that a move to Sevilla is on the cards, with former sporting director Victor Orta looking to bring the striker to his new club.

Rodrigo has been with Leeds for three years, joining the Whites upon their promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

Does Rodrigo have a future with Leeds United?

However, his time at Elland Road appears to be coming to an end now that the club is back in the second division.

The forward’s agent, also his father, Adalberto Machado has spoken out about the future of the player.

He has confirmed that no concrete agreement has been reached with the Europa League champions, but has hinted that they would be interested in a move back to Spain.

“We have nothing firm. I have known these days of interest, but not concrete,” said Machado, via ABC Sevilla.

“I have an appointment now with the people of the club [Leeds].

“We are going to fix all those issues and we will know soon.

“There is nothing fixed. But Sevilla, always.

“Sevilla will always be a team that will have our interest, obviously.”

Rodrigo has been a key figure at Elland Road over the last three years, contributing 26 goals in the league during his time at the club.

The 32-year-old featured 88 times in the Premier League, helping the club to secure ninth, 17th and 19th place finishes during that period.

However, it looks unlikely that the forward will hang around to help bring the club back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

How big of a blow would it be for Leeds United to lose Rodrigo this summer?

Rodrigo’s goals have been very important for Leeds in the last few years, with that importance only growing over time.

He bagged 13 last season, which was eight more than the second-highest scorer.

Rodrigo is an experienced striker who should be competing in a top flight division, so it comes as no surprise that he is attracting interest.

A move back to Spain also makes a lot of sense given his previous experience in La Liga.

His relatively low cost will make him a smart signing for whoever he joins, but it will be a big loss for Leeds.