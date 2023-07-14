Rodrigo has thanked the Leeds fans for the support they gave him as he completed a permanent transfer to Al Rayyan.

Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Al Rayyan

After relegation to the Championship, it always seemed likely that Rodrigo would move on this summer, as he was one of few to emerge with any credit in the previous campaign.

The Spanish international scored 13 goals in the Premier League, and it was revealed he played through the pain barrier towards the end of the season as Leeds battled to stay up.

But, the 32-year-old’s time at Elland Road has come to an end, as it was announced on Thursday evening that he had agreed a deal to move to Qatar.

And, taking to Instagram, Rodrigo sent a message as he reflected on his three years in Yorkshire.

“The time to say goodbye to three wonderful years in Leeds has arrived. For me, it is really difficult to find the right words to try to explain all my feelings now.

“All I have to say is that I have experienced very special moments in this great club, both personally and professionally, which I will never forget. I feel very grateful for the care and love that my family and myself have felt from the first moment either from the fans and all the amazing people that work in the club.

“Now it's time for a new chapter in my football career and in my life, but I will always carry Leeds United and the city of Leeds in my heart.

“Thank you so much for everything and, forever and ever, MOT!”

Will Leeds United miss Rodrigo?

As mentioned, Rodrigo scored 13 times in the Premier League last season, so it’s pretty clear that he is still a very good player. Therefore, he will be missed, particularly as the other forwards at Elland Road, notably Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter, have failed to hit the heights expected of them.

There will be hope that the duo benefit from life in the Championship, particularly the latter, but it looks right now that Leeds are lacking goals.

You can understand why Rodrigo has left, as he was approaching the final year of his deal, and this will take a high earner off the wage bill, but he did bring a lot to the team.

Daniel Farke will be aware of that, and he will no doubt be in the market for at least one new attacker in the coming weeks.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Following on from that, this deal is unlikely to have impacted Leeds’ summer plans much, as they would have expected the experienced forward to be on the move.

There was always going to be a market for Rodrigo, and he obviously sees the chance to go to Qatar as one he can’t turn down at this stage of his career. All connected to Leeds will appreciate what he gave to the club over the years, and it’s good that the move has been sorted early in the window.

Now, there will be a lot more work to do in the coming weeks, as Farke looks to get his team ready for the opener against Cardiff City.