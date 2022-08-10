Rodrigo Muniz’s situation at Fulham amid Middlesbrough links: What is the latest news?

Despite expectations being high heading into the season, Middlesbrough are yet to pick up a win this campaign.

Their Championship opener ended in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, and last weekend, Chris Wilder’s side were unable to overturn the three-goal first half deficit that QPR placed on them, with Boro running out 3-2 losers in the end.

One area we know that Middlesbrough have been keen to bring in additions this summer is the striking department, with their options up front looking rather thin.

We saw the arrival of Finnish striker Marcus Forss ahead of the season, but another man linked with a move to the Riverside this summer has been Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz.

With that said, here, we’ve examined the latest updates on the Brazilian with the season now underway.

The latest news

In all honesty, things have gone rather quiet on the Muniz to Middlesbrough front.

The last major update came a fortnight ago, when it was claimed that Fulham were willing to allow Muniz to leave on loan this season, but only once they had brought in a replacement at Craven Cottage.

As per The Sun’s report, Fulham want Muniz to get minutes this season and therefore are open to loaning him out, however, Marco Silva is keen that another forward arrives before sanctioning any exit for the Brazilian.

As of yet, Fulham are yet to bring in another striker, which is perhaps why Muniz remains at Craven Cottage.

The latest update, of sorts, came at the weekend when the Premier League campaign got underway.

Fulham earned themselves a very respectable draw at home versus Liverpool, and, interestingly, Muniz was on the bench. The 21-year-old was an unused substitute.

With Marco Silva’s side linked with a move for Justin Kluivert, another attacking option, it will be interesting to see whether or not, if that goes through, Muniz’s move to the Riverside is finally given the green light.