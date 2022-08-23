Rodrigo Muniz’s first words after sealing Middlesbrough switch

Rodrigo Muniz has revealed his pleasure at confirming his transfer move from Fulham to Middlesbrough.

In his first interview since arriving at the Riverside, the forward admitted the support of fans throughout the summer has given him a mental boost upon arriving at the club.

The 21-year old has shared interactions with Boro fans throughout the window, hinting that a move could be on the cards.

Now that the deal has come to fruition, he is ready to get to work on helping Chris Wilder’s side achieve their aims for the season ahead.

Having earned promotion with the Cottagers last season, he is hoping he can repeat the feat again this campaign with his new club.

“I have to thank the fans so much for their support,” said Muniz, via the club’s official website.

“They have been sending me many messages since the end of last season, and I am very happy because of this.

“I’m very happy to be here and I am hoping I can help the team this season as we look to make the jump to the Premier League.

“When I first arrived at Fulham I had the choice of Middlesbrough and Fulham and I knew it was two very good teams. Now I have arrived here, I am very, very happy.

“The football here is different to Brazil. In Brazil it is more technical whereas over here it is more intense.

“For me, last season was different and I had to get used to that, but now, I arrive here with 100% confidence.

“After promotion with Fulham last season, I come here to achieve the same again. I hope.”

Boro have had a disappointing start to the new season, earning just three points from the team’s opening five Championship fixtures.

The side has yet to win, having drawn three and lost two with the most recent defeat coming away to Reading last weekend.

It has been a busy summer at the Riverside as Wilder looks to build a squad capable of competing for promotion, but he finds the team currently 23rd in the table with just over a week remaining in the transfer window.

The Verdict

Given the team’s issues up front, there will be a lot of expectation now thrust upon Rodrigo to perform immediately.

The injury to Chuba Akpom has put Wilder in a difficult position, with his options already limited in attack.

The team also needs results quickly, zero wins from their opening five games is a huge disappointment.

While there isn’t quite huge pressure on Wilder just yet, this form cannot be allowed to continue into September.