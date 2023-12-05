Highlights Rodrigo Muniz's first two seasons in England have been challenging, but this season he showed promise before getting injured against Manchester United.

Fulham will decide on Muniz's future in January, considering their need for a striker and potential replacements. Bristol City and QPR are interested, as are Brazilian clubs Atlético Mineiro and Gremio.

A return to Middlesbrough is unlikely for Muniz, as his playing time decreased significantly under new manager Michael Carrick, and he needs to focus on his development in England.

Rodrigo Muniz has had a relatively tough first couple of years in England, but this season it looked like he may have turned a corner.

He joined Fulham from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2021 and had a fairly decent first campaign in England as he played 25 league games in the second tier, scoring five goals in the season they got promoted.

The Cottagers decided that he would need to gain more experience before playing in the Premier League, and he was loaned out to Middlesbrough, but that didn't go too well as he only managed to make 17 appearances.

However, even though he didn't show much promise, Marco Silva decided to give him a chance this season as, after some cameo appearances, he was given a start at home against Manchester United.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, though, he had to go off the pitch with an injury which left him in tears, and now there is transfer speculation surrounding his future.

Rodrigo Muniz's seasons in England, as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances (all competitions) Goals 2021/22 28 5 2022/23 17 2 2023/24* 8 1 *2023/24 stats as of 5th December

Fulham to decide on Muniz's future in January

According to a report from TEAMTALK, the London club are going to make a decision on the Brazilian's future at the club in this January transfer window.

The Cottagers lost their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, and he was replaced by Raul Jimenez, who has only scored one goal for the club so far, hence why Muniz was given his chance.

No decision will be made on Muniz's future at the club, though, unless they can get a striker of their own, as they will be left short of attacking options if they let him go before replacing him.

Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers are interested

Two sides who are supposedly interested in the forward are QPR and Bristol City, who have both had new managers appointed recently.

Marti Cifuentes of QPR and Liam Manning of Bristol City will be hoping to have busy first transfer windows at their respective clubs, and will be hoping to get their targets in the door quickly.

They will have to battle it out with Brazilian sides Atlético Mineiro and Gremio, who want to bring Muniz back to his home country, so it looks like one key factor in the deal will be the striker's personal preference.

A return to Middlesbrough is not on the cards

His loan at Middlesbrough started rather well as, in his first four league games, he scored two goals in losses against Watford and Cardiff City.

Those games were under Chris Wilder though, who was sacked at the start of November and replaced by Michael Carrick, who didn't take a liking to him.

Under Carrick, Muniz only made six appearances, getting 137 minutes of action in that time. More often than not, he wasn't in the matchday squad.

That is why a move back to Boro in the window is not going to happen for Muniz, as it wouldn't make sense for either the club or the player, as he needs to make big strides in his development if he is going to make it in England.