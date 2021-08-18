Rodrigo Muniz to Fulham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal has been agreed upon between Fulham and Flamengo regarding the transfer of Rodrigo Muniz.

Middlesbrough gave the newly-relegated Championship club a battle for the 20-year-old’s signature, but it appears that Fulham have won the race and are near to revealing the signing.

Romano’s tweet states that Fulham will pay a fee of £8 million, whilst the Brazilian club have inserted a 25% sell-on fee onto the contract.

Despite his age, Muniz has played 20 times for the Brazilian outfit since his 2019 debut, scoring six times in the process.

Here, we assess the potential deal in more detail…

Is it a good potential move?

Reports have compared this move to Watford’s signing of Richarlison from Fluminense back in 2017, and if Muniz is able to replicate the success that the 24-year-old has had in the English game, then this £8 million fee will seem like a bargain.

Muniz has gained experience in Brazilian’s top tier – a division that has proved to be rather competitive in recent years, and for a Championship club to sign a player with such potential, this must be perceived as good business.

Should no complications arrive within this deal, Muniz will be operating within a team who will consistently create chances for him. Fulham have some excellent, creative players who thrive on providing for their front men.

Would he start?

It is difficult to determine whether he will immediately be a part of Marco Silva’s plans. Aleksandar Mitrovic is the club’s talisman, and Silva has so far opted to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, leaving just one position for a striker.

The signing of Muniz could allow Silva to be more flexible with how he sets his team up, although, that would mean taking out a midfield – an area that The Whites are extremely strong in.

It may be a case of playing deputy to Mitrovic for a while, but as he adapts to the English game, he may see more and more first-team opportunities arise.

What does he offer?

A master of all trades is premature, given his age, but he does possess several attributes that suggest he can become an excellent player in the future.

Muniz’s aerial ability has been there for all to see thus far in his career, whilst he also has the strength to cause havoc in forward areas.

The young forward has displayed that he is just as competent turning his defender and running into space, matching that up with some tremendous pace.

Muniz is also a clinical finisher and can be relied upon when the ball is at his feet in the area.

