Rodrigo Muniz sends message to Fulham fans as he reflects on his side’s latest triumph

Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters who travelled to Ewood Park to watch their side demolish Blackburn Rovers.

The Cottagers sent out a real signal of intent to the rest of the Championship by sealing a 7-0 victory over Tony Mowbray’s side yesterday.

Introduced as a substitute in this particular clash, Muniz managed to find the back of the net on two occasions as he produced a fantastic cameo display for his side.

Fulham opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the clash as Neeskens Kebano fired past Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Aleksandar Mitrovic then doubled the Cottagers’ advantage before Jan Paul van Hecke was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Harry Wilson.

Following the break, Wilson scored a quick-fire brace for Fulham before Kebano added a fifth in the 79th minute.

Muniz then netted his own brace in the closing stages of the clash.

As a result of this triumph, Fulham managed to close the gap between them and league leaders AFC Bournemouth to two points.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Muniz has admitted that he was very happy to get on the score-sheet whilst he also admitted that it was great to see the club’s fans in Lancashire.

The forward posted: “Very happy with the support of my teammates, and very happy to score 2 goals.

“It was great to see the fans tonight [yesterday]!”

The Verdict

Whilst it would be naive to suggest that Muniz’s latest display for Fulham will allow him to earn a place in the club’s starting eleven this weekend for their clash with Peterborough United, there is no reason why he cannot potentially be used as an alternative to Mitrovic in the coming months.

With plenty of football set to be played over the Christmas period, Cottagers manager Marco Silva may need to rotate his side in order to prevent the risk of some of his players suffering from burn-out.

Keeping this in mind, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Muniz is given more opportunities to showcase his talent in the Championship after taking his overall goal-tally for the 2021/22 campaign to three in yesterday’s clash.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis when he is called upon, Muniz could help his side achieve an immediate return to the Premier League next year.