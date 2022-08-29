Rodrigo Muniz issues message following Middlesbrough debut

Middlesbrough summer recruit Rodrigo Muniz has issued a message following his club debut at the weekend.

The 21-year-old Brazilian came on as a substitute for Chris Wilder’s side in their 2-1 victory over Fulham to mb nake his first appearance for the club since joining on a season-long loan deal from Fulham earlier this month.

Muniz was unable to get in on any goal action during his 33 minute outing, but no doubt they will come in the future.

Reacting to his debut on social media, the Brazilian posted the following message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodrigo Muniz (@rodrigomuniz019)

“What an amazing feeling this afternoon,” the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram,

“Our fans, were amazing.

“Great performance from the guys, Big Win..! 🔥🙏🏽✅.”

The Verdict

I think Rodrigo Muniz is a really good pick up for Middlesbrough this summer.

We know Chris Wilder was seeking a complete refresh in the striking department after his forward failed to produce at times last season and Muniz might just be the pick of this summer’s additions.

With a record-breaking Mitrovic ahead of him at Craven Cottage in the pecking order last season game time was always going to be a struggle, but he still managed to find the net five times in 25 outings.

Do you love Middlesbrough FC? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How old is Juninho? 45 48 49 51

He did this in just 488 minutes of action, though, which is the equivalent of just over five full 90 minute matches – so his return is not a bad one when that is factored in.

Having picked up their first victory of the season at the weekend, Boro will be hoping they can now kick on, with Rodrigo Muniz a permanent goalscoring fixture in the side for the remainder of the season.