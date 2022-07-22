Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Fulham will play their football in the Premier League again next season after sealing the Championship title and a promotion last time around.

That means the club, with the Cottagers adding more top flight calibre players – could end up letting go of some of their squad options during the summer transfer window. One name that has been linked with a switch already is Rodrigo Muniz, who is a target for Middlesbrough.

Chris Wilder has made it clear that he wants to sign another striker during the offseason and Muniz fits the bill. He has bagged goals in the second tier and could get much more regular gametime with Boro than he likely would with Fulham.

Ahead of a potential deal then, would it be a good switch for the club and the player? And would he become a regular first-team player?

Is it a good potential move?

Short answer to that question is yes, Muniz would certainly boost the current forward line at Middlesbrough.

Right now, the club are really short on options in attack. They’ve cast some of their backup strikers aside and with not many forwards currently at the club to fire the goals in – Folarin Balogun has left for example after his loan deal – they need plenty more strikers to sign for them.

Muniz is a forward as well who could pretty much guarantee some kind of return for Chris Wilder’s side in the Championship. He bagged four goals for Fulham during the last campaign and although that came in 25 games, when you look at the amount of time that the player actually had on the field, it isn’t that bad.

He managed a total of just 5.7 lots of 90 minutes – so averaged 0.70 goals per 90 based on that record. If he gets regular action with Boro then it could be a move thats suits both parties, as Muniz would get regular football and Boro would get themselves a solid striker.

Would he start?

You would think so considering who Boro have available to them in attack right now.

With not too many forwards to choose from, Muniz should slot straight into the starting eleven for when the Championship season starts. The player can bag goals as he has proven before and he would likely get the nod over the options currently at the Riverside Stadium.

With any signing though, the player might take some time to settle in. Perhaps in the early games then, Chris Wilder might elect to play the striker off the bench to get him used to the team and how he wants to play his football.

What does he offer?

Muniz is a player who offers plenty, especially in the second tier.

Firstly, the club would be landing themselves a player who has shown he can do exactly what they want and that is to score goals for them. The forward might not have played often enough for Fulham to showcase it on a regular basis but he can score plenty if he plays.

In addition, the 21-year-old has the ability to drive the ball forward himself and can hold it up if required too. He’s quick and can carry the football himself too, with the player not afraid to have the ball at his feet – and that means he is an all-round solid player for Middlesbrough if they were to sign the forward this summer transfer window.