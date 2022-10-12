Rodrigo Muniz at Middlesbrough: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Rodrigo Muniz completed a summer transfer from Fulham to Middlesbrough following the start of the new Championship season.

The Brazilian has arrived as part of a season long loan agreement from the Cottagers.

While he was unavailable for Boro’s first five games of the season, the team still had him as a potential part of the squad for a further eight fixtures.

It hasn’t been an ideal start for the team for this Championship campaign, with poor form even seeing Chris Wilder lose his position as manager in early October.

However, here we take a look at Rodrigo’s impact since making his arrival at the Riverside late last summer…

How has it gone so far?

Of the eight league games that the 21-year old could have featured in, he has played eight times for Boro, making seven starts.

His debut came on 27 August in a 2-1 win over Swansea City, in which he came off the bench for the final half hour of action.

The forward has become a mainstay of the starting lineup since, playing in each of their following matches.

His first goal came in his first start, bagging a consolation goal as the team lost 2-1 to Watford.

Rodrigo’s second goal for the club also came in a defeat as the side lost 3-2 at home to Cardiff City.

Those are his only contributions in front of goal so far, with the team struggling for results near the bottom of the table.

What issues does he face?

Middlesbrough’s statistics for this season do not make for pretty reading, and can somewhat explain the team’s lowly league position.

Most notably, of the 24 teams in the second division, Boro are currently 13th in the table for the number of shots taken.

However, in terms of shots on target, the club drops down to 20th which highlights that the attackers likely aren’t taking a high number of quality shots.

This needs to improve, with their conversion of shots to shots on target being the lowest in the Championship.

What next?

A new manager may be able to find a better tactical set-up in order to get the best out of the team’s forward line.

That will have a huge impact on Rodrigo’s future, as he could find himself either out of the team altogether or he could become even more important under a new coach.

He will need to find better positions on the pitch in order to provide a greater threat inside the box, but the team’s creative players will also need to find him in those positions to make the most out of their use of the ball.