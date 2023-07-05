Rodrigo Moreno was one of very few positives at Leeds United in the Premier League last season.

Leeds were relegated back into the Championship at the conclusion of 2022/23 without much of a fight, despite keeping their fate alive right up until the final day.

A Championship return beckons for the club after three years in the top-flight and a squad overhaul will likely be overseen by new First Team Manager, Daniel Farke.

The likelihood is that Rodrigo - a Spain international with 13 goals in the Premier League last season - will be moving on as part of that overhaul.

What's the latest on Rodrigo's transfer away from Leeds?

Just over a week ago it was suggested by journalist Bruno Andrade that Rodrigo was heading for Qatar.

Al Rayyan were the club in question putting an offer on the table for the 32-year-old. At that point (Wednesday 28th June) it felt like a move was imminent.

Everton and Fulham interest in Rodrigo

That move to Qatar doesn't appear to have progressed in the last week, with other clubs domestically said to be interested in the form of Fulham and Everton.

Jacque Talbot reports on Twitter that "Everton are hoping to land a two-year deal for Leeds attacker Rodrigo" following Leeds' relegation. That interest from the Middle East is still referenced, though.

A further update from Bruno Andrade has reconfirmed that interest from Al Rayyan, who are "confident in signing Rodrigo Moreno".

However, they face competition from Fulham, with the West London outfit said to have set their "sights" on the Spaniard.

Leeds' return to pre-season training

Leeds' first pool of players returned for pre-season testing at Leeds Beckett University on Monday.

Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Georginio Rutter, Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray were amongst those captured on camera in attendance earlier this week.

According to Leeds Live, Rodrigo is amongst the second group of players due back at the club next week, after he was involved in Spain's Nations League fixtures at the end of the domestic season.

If he returns, he will be greeted by a new First Team Manager in Daniel Farke, whose appointment was confirmed on Wednesday night.

What is Rodrigo's contract situation at Leeds? Is he likely to leave Elland Road?

Rodrigo is into the final 12 months of his deal at Leeds, which only heightens the likelihood of his exit following relegation.

He arrived from Valencia on a four-year contract for a reported fee of £27m, making him the club's record signing back in 2020; the high-profile nature of his arrival at Leeds suggests that, financially, it will be difficult for the club to retain him even if they wanted to.

It would take all parties to be pulling in the same direction for Rodrigo and Leeds to continue into next season.

The player would have to be willing to renegotiate his contract on more favourable terms for the club, whilst Farke will have to really want Rodrigo around at Leeds to start convincing him that Elland Road and the Championship is the best place for him.

Essentially, too much has to fall into place and with other clubs domestically and abroad beginning to circle, a move feels inevitable.