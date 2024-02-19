Highlights Leeds United faced a mass exodus of high-profile departures after a disappointing season amid a relegation battle.

Rodrigo Moreno became one of Leeds' summer departures, leaving for Al-Rayyan after three years with the club.

Leeds is performing well in the Championship without Moreno, currently second, and poses a challenge to other teams in 2024.

This time last year, Leeds United were embroiled in a second-straight relegation battle in the Premier League, only this time it would end on the other side of the clichéd 'dotted-line'.

Ultimately, the entire season was a mess at Elland Road, which included three different head coaches taking the reins, which included Sam Allardyce's infamous four-game stint in the final month of the campaign.

After relegation was confirmed via a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on May 28th, a mass exodus of high-profile departures was imminent.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Summer Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Rodrigo Moreno's Leeds United exit

One of those departures came in the form of experienced Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno, who became Leeds' record signing at the time of his arrival in 2020 under Marcelo Bielsa, setting the club back £26m from La Liga outfit Valencia after the club regained their top flight status.

However, his three-year association with the West Yorkshire outfit would come to an end in July, as he subsequently joined Qatar Stars League side Al-Rayyan.

Rodrigo had previously revealed his thought process behind swapping Elland Road for the Middle East, as he told Portuguese news outlet A Bola that he was "eager" to face a new life experience.

But, the Spaniard has since given further substance in his reasoning, as he told Spanish outlet MARCA on Saturday.

“They are personal decisions that must be respected,” he began. “The option arose and I wanted to live this experience. And… Qatar has surprised me for the better. I am liking the level of the League and the country’s project is medium to long term.”

Across three seasons at Elland Road, the 28-time Spain international made 88 league appearances for the club, netting 26 goals in that time.

He was also the only man to reach double figures in last season's dismal campaign, but believes that he made the right decision to move to Qatar for his and his family's own good.

“On a collective level, last year was not good in Leeds, although individually I did well. Elite football is very exhausting, physically and mentally. I’m going to be 33 years old and time is passing. This is over… and it was a family decision,” Rodrigo continued.

He concluded: “There were options, also to stay in England, but nothing concrete. They asked a lot, but without real contacts.”

Rodrigo Moreno's time in Qatar so far

Al-Rayyan return to league action on Tuesday night against Al-Shamal, after the division's mid-season break.

Since his summer move, the 32-year-old has conjured up nine goal contributions in ten league appearances. He will be hoping his experience of elite-level football, which he alluded to in the interview, will come in handy as his side chase a spot in the AFC Champions League.

At present, Al-Rayyan sit fourth on 22 points, nine behind the leaders Al-Sadd, and seven behind Al-Wakrah, who occupy a place which would secure a spot in the qualifiers of the aforementioned tournament.

Leeds United's promotion push

Regardless, Leeds are doing just fine without his services under Daniel Farke's management, as they're flying high in the Championship.

A 2-0 away victory at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday saw them return to second place ahead of Southampton, although Russell Martin's side play their game in hand against Hull City on Tuesday night.

With the likes of Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford to call upon in central areas, the Whites are such a terrifying proposition to come up against for any second tier side at present, having won every league game in 2024 so far.

Their next game is a mouth-watering contest against Leicester City at Elland Road, where a win would see them go six points behind Enzo Maresca's league leaders with 12 games to go.