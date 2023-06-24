Unfortunately for Leeds United, following their relegation from the Premier League, they are likely to lose a number of quality players.

Indeed, the club's highest Premier League wages are not likely to be viable in the Championship, and even if they were, the player being paid that sort of money is likely to want to play their football in a top division rather than drop down a level.

Rodrigo Moreno could certainly be one of those players the above concerns at Elland Road this summer.

Despite Leeds' relegation, the 32-year-old netted 13 league goals for the Whites, and with just one-year left on his contract, clubs are circling hoping to do deal.

Below, we've rounded up the latest news surrounding the 32-year-old's club future.

Big clubs eye forward

According to a report earlier this week, some rather big names could come in for Rodrigo this summer.

Indeed, PSG, Aston Villa and Brighton are all linked with the player by CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs recently told the Leeds United Ultras YouTube Channel: "There is an opportunity for clubs to get a bargain."

"He is being looked at by a variety of clubs, PSG are one to watch, I'm told Villa are watching his situation very closely. Brighton are on the lookout.

"It is hard to see Rodrigo staying."

Sevilla in for Rodrigo Moreno?

As well as the above sides, Spanish club Sevilla could also reportedly be in the mix for Rodrigo this summer.

Recent reports from Spain suggested that Rodrigo was close to joining the Spanish side.

Former Leeds Sporting director Victor Orta now works for Sevilla so it would be a link that made sense.

More recent reports suggest there is a hold up on this move, though, due to Rodrigo wanting a three-year deal as opposed to a two-year one.

Leeds meeting with Rodrigo's agents

Last but not least, the very latest reports on Rodrigo come from LeedsLive.

They report that wheels could start moving with regards to his exit in the coming days.

Indeed, that is because the club hierarchy are due to meet with the player's agents.

With Rodrigo's wages still said to be among the top earners at the club despite being halved following relegation, it really does seem as though an exit this summer makes sense for all parties.

Will Rodrigo Moreno stay at Leeds United?

Based off the news above, it really is hard to see Rodrigo Moreno staying at Elland Road.

With some big clubs linked, a drop to the Championship seems unlikely, and in all honesty, it sounds as though Leeds could do with him moving on in a financial sense given the amount he earns at Elland Road.