Rodgers ready to sanction exit in order to pave way for EFL arrival at Leicester

Brendan Rodgers is prepared to sell Demarai Gray in order to raise funds to sign David Brooks this transfer window, as per the printed Mirror (10 September, page 54.)

The Foxes will be looking to build on last season and challenge again for the top four, something that they really should have achieved in all honesty in 2019/20.

Clearly, then, Rodgers is looking to add attacking options to his side for the new campaign and Brooks could be one he looks to sign from recently-relegated Bournemouth.

However, he may need to find a fair bit of cash in order to prise Brooks away and, according to the Mirror, he is willing to let Gray go to help that aim along.

Leicester, of course, have Jamie Vardy has their chief goal-scorer but he needs support around him and perhaps Rodgers feels Brooks is part of the solution.

The Verdict

Brooks is one player that will feel as though he belongs in the Premier League and if a club like Leicester does make a real attempt to get him, he’ll surely be tempted to move.

Bournemouth are not desperate for cash, though, and can therefore look for a sizeable fee – hence the Gray story coming up.