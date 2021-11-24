‘Rock solid’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Dion Sanderson’s message

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Dion Sanderson’s message following the club’s 0-0 draw with Coventry City.

The Blues produced a resilient display to seal a point against a Sky Blues side who are currently thriving in the Championship under the guidance of manager Mark Robins.

Birmingham goalkeeper Matija Sarkic produced several impressive stops during this fixture as he prevented Coventry from scoring.

Sanderson also delivered a promising performance for the Blues as he helped his side keep a clean-sheet by winning two aerial duels and making two tackles (as per WhoScored) at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

In the second-half of the game, Scott Hogan missed a good opportunity to open the scoring for Birmingham whilst Riley McGree had a strong appeal for a penalty rejected by referee Leigh Doughty.

Despite being reduced to ten-men in the closing stages of the game following Doughty’s decision to dismiss Ryan Woods for a challenge on Ian Maatsen, the Blues held on to clinch a draw.

After the game, Sanderson took to Twitter to reflect on his club’s latest display.

The defender posted: “Not the prettiest game but a good point and clean sheet onto Saturday.

“Safe travels blue noses.”

Upon seeing Sanderson’s message, many Birmingham fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Rock solid 💙🪨 — Ethan (@EthanBCFC_) November 24, 2021

Man of the match — John s (@sjohnmay) November 24, 2021

Different gravy Dion well played 💙 — SuperDaveB9 (@SuperDaveB9) November 24, 2021

Quality last night Dion. One of only a couple that can take any credit. Well done mate. KRO — Big Dave (@dave20581783) November 24, 2021

We want you to stay 💙💙 — Eric Zimmerman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@EricZimBCFC) November 24, 2021

You was quality again tonight Dion defended superb solid as a rock again we’ve stopped the rot of them 2 back to back defeats let’s get back on it Saturday against Blackpool hopefully have some more players returning from injuries well 💙 https://t.co/bHfTO16Dha — dan ricketts (@danricketts86) November 24, 2021

Great performance sir KRO https://t.co/RM71lrqRnP — Mark S Garratt FCIM (@markgarratt100) November 24, 2021

A great point against a very good team. Defended well again. Well done bro 💪 https://t.co/2Y40fupbO5 — Leigh Samuels 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@LeighSamuels9) November 24, 2021

Birmingham will be looking to build upon their performance against Coventry when they face Blackpool at St Andrew’s on Saturday.