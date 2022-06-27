Rochdale waiting on Wigan Athletic ahead of potential transfer deal

Rochdale are keen to sign Scott Smith on loan as reported by Alan Nixon this weekend – but The Sun journalist has also confirmed that they may have to wait on Wigan to do a deal.

The 21-year-old has struggled for gametime with the Latics so far, having to make do with appearances in the cups rather than in the league for the club.

With the side now promoted to the Championship too, his gametime is likely to decrease even further and a short-term deal to another side would likely be the best port of call for all parties involved. Rochdale are prepared to give him that opportunity too, with the side desperate to get into the top half of League Two next season.

In the last campaign, they had to settle for 18th – and they will want to better that next time out and could give Smith the chance to help them do so.

However, whilst Wigan want to let the 21-year-old leave to get some valuable experience, a lack of options means that both sides might not do business yet. Instead, the Latics are likely to have to make some signings of their own this summer before allowing him to depart as Nixon claims they may need ‘one or two in first’ before sorting out a deal.

Wigan themselves are needing to prepare for life back in the Championship, so that should mean they will be bringing in a few fresh faces. Rochdale will be hoping they get those deals done soon too, so that they can benefit by adding Smith to their side on loan.

The Verdict

Wigan are playing it sensibly by keeping hold of Scott Smith for now whilst they try and do some recruitment of their own.

The Latics don’t want to leave themselves short in any area, especially now that they are back in the Championship. It is a long season and is even harder than League One, so they will need to ensure they have suitable rotation options and strength in depth to be able to compete.

That means they likely can’t afford to send out players in certain positions if they don’t feel they have the right amount of players to compete themselves. Even if Smith has barely featured for Wigan, he at least represents a valuable option to have in midfield if needed, even if just for the cup competitions as he has been used previously.

Rochdale though would give him a lot more opportunities – so it would be the best interests of everyone involved if, as Nixon says, they can bring in a few players and get a deal done soon.