Rochdale set to hand key role to 46-year-old

Rochdale are set to appoint Jim Bentley as their new manager, a report from The Athletic has claimed.

The League Two side became the first in the EFL to sack their manager this season, when Robbie Stockdale was dismissed after losing the first four league games of the campaign.

Since then, Dale have also lost to Swindon in the league, while being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Sheffield Wednesday, and their search for a new manager has been a frustrating one too.

Earlier this week, Football League World revealed that both Dave Artell and John Askey have turned down the chance to take over at Spotland, although it now seems the club are about to get their man.

According to this latest update, Bentley is now set to take charge of the club, returning to management following his sacking by National League North side AFC Fylde back in March.

The 46-year-old does of course have plenty of League Two managerial experience from his time in charge of Morecambe, who he managed for over eight years before resigning to take over at Fylde.

Rochdale will be aiming to pick up their first point of the season on Saturday afternoon, when they host second from bottom Crawley Town.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could turn out to be a rather smart appointment by Rochdale.

Bentley obviously has plenty of experience managing in League Two, with a club who often found themselves battling against relegation with a rather small budget.

As a result, the 46-year-old looks like he could be well prepared for the daunting challenge that looks set to await him when he goes in at Spotland.

That is not going to be an easy job, but making this change so early in the season does at least give Bentley plenty of time to turn things around.