Rochdale secure player agreement ahead of season opener

Aidy White has signed for the Sky Bet League Two side Rochdale on a two year deal. It follows a successful two week trial with the club, with the deal being subject to EFL, FA and international clearance.

The 29-year-old defender has played for a number of big clubs including Leeds United, Barnsley FC and Hearts. Along his career White has played over 200 professional matches, the first of which came as a 16-year-old for childhood club Leeds back in 2008. Many of the left-back’s appearances for Leeds came whilst they were in the Championship so the defender brings excellent experience to the club.

Having spent the last two seasons in Scotland, White was delighted to have proven his worth during the few weeks he has been with the Dale and told the club website: “I’ve been in training for a couple of weeks now and I’m really happy that the manager has decided to offer me a contract.”

The Yorkshireman has set his eyes on an immediate return to England’s third tier as he outlined his ambitions for the club when talking with their media: “I wouldn’t want to be signing unless I thought we had a really good chance of going straight back up. Come the weekend, we’ll be raring to go and can hopefully kick off with a win and try to go for promotion.”

The Verdict:

Rochdale have signed a well travelled and experienced defender who can also operate at left midfield, which adds an additional feather to White’s cap.

With his experience of playing across the English Football League (EFL), White looks like an ideal person to bring into Robbie Stockdale’s squad to add some Yorkshire grit ahead of a long and challenging season.

