Rochdale quiz: Does Spotland Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Rochdale will be desperate to win away from home tonight as they take on AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Dale are unbeaten in four and have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 in recent weeks, boosting their hopes of survival.

When fans return to Spotland next season, they will be hoping to see their club still in League One rather than back in League Two.

Does Spotland, or the Crown Oil Arena as it is currently known, have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Spotland hold more than Wycombe's Adams Park? Yes No