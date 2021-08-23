Rochdale AFC chairman issues update after takeover collapse

News broke over the weekend that Rochdale was subject to a ‘hostile takeover’ bid from a group aiming to remove the current board.

Morton House MGT had pulled out of a deal to take over Rochdale after the EFL launched a disciplinary investigation after shares were acquired ‘without prior consent’.

The Dale Supporters’ Trust raised concerns about the takeover led by investors Andy Curran, Darrell Rose, and Alex Jarvis following their purchase of shares.

Now, the current chairman of Rochdale has spoken of a ‘bright future’ for the football club following the collapse of a ‘hostile takeover’ bid. Simon Gauge told Manchester Evening News: “I keep saying it, but the way everyone has come together and worked as one is why we’ve managed to stay together as a club.

If it hadn’t been like that, they would probably have taken control by now. To everyone who has done anything to stop this, I thank them, and let’s look forward to a bright future.”

The EFL also issued a statement on the matter, Stating: “It is alleged that Morton House MGT acquired control of the Club, and a number of individuals became Relevant Persons without the prior consent of the EFL in accordance with the Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT).

“Having considered the request for information made of them, Morton House MGT, on behalf of its directors, and representatives has now informed the League that it is formally withdrawing from the approval process and plans to divest the shares acquired in the club at the earliest opportunity.”

Rochdale published the EFL’s statement on the matter on their website but have yet to comment further themselves.

The Verdict

The intentions of Morton House MGT and why they refused requests by the EFL for more information remain unclear.

But was is for certain is that this is a huge win for Rochdale and its supporters. With the Dale Supporters’ Trust being heavily involved in bringing light to the subject, it’s a huge tick in the box for the power of supporters at every club.

Rochdale AFC can now look ahead to mounting a promotion push following their relegation to Sky Bet League Two last season.