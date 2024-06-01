Highlights Grimsby Town gears up for a busy summer transfer window, aiming to bring in up to 15 new faces for the upcoming season.

David Artell's focus is on strengthening midfield, forward, and wide options to enhance attacking play and add experience to the squad.

Free agent targets like Harrison Dunk, Ethan Robson, and Jacob Bedeau offer valuable skills and experience to bolster the Mariners' lineup.

As we enter the month of June and the official opening of the summer transfer window, Grimsby Town boss David Artell and his staff will be busily working behind the scenes, plotting a recruitment drive they hope will propel the Mariners on to better things in the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

Following the release of 11 players at the end of a difficult League Two campaign last time out, along with the return of five loan players to their respective parent clubs, it's likely the Mariners will need to bring in up to 15 new faces over the summer. That process began this week as former Halifax Town and Barrow right-sided defender Tyrell Warren joined on a two-year deal.

Related Grimsby Town can repeat Amond, Holohan trick by captalising on Shrewsbury Town news: View Sobowale shows how that has been beneficial for him, with strength and aggression defensively and the ability to drive forward

While David Artell will be pleased to get his close season business underway with a solid addition, there remains a lot to do in many areas to transform the Mariners from a side that finished 21st in the fourth tier last season into a far more consistent, competitive unit.

Midfield, forward, and wide options need strengthening in numbers, quality, and variety. Grimsby must add a sprinkling of ingenuity and pace to their attacking play if they are to improve on last year's showing. Adding experience, nous and leadership is also paramount in grinding out results at a physically demanding level of the game.

It's also notable how few of Grimsby Town's current contracted players are left-footed, which is necessary for balance, ease of execution and delivery, and that aforementioned variety. At the time of writing, we're still awaiting confirmation of whether left-back Denver Hume has accepted the offer of a new contract at Blundell Park, and aside from the relatively inexperienced Evan Khouri and youngster Cameron Gardner, there's a dearth of left-sided options for Artell at this point.

However, there are plenty of possibilities available for the Grimsby boss as he looks to address the issue. Here we look at three free agents they should target...

Harrison Dunk

One player that certainly offers experience is 33-year-old Harrison Dunk, who has just left League One club Cambridge United having spent 13 years at the Abbey Stadium. In that time, Dunk made 453 appearances and won two promotions, helping his side return to the EFL in 2014 before their second-place League Two finish in the 2021/22 campaign saw the versatile left-sided player and his teammates earn a place in the third tier.

While Dunk, who came through the ranks at AFC Wimbledon and spent time at Bromley prior to joining the U's, didn't feature too regularly last term due to injury, amassing over 500 career games between the fifth-tier and League One shows exceptional durability and the intelligence to adapt his game.

Starting out very much as a winger, the Hammersmith-born player was able to seamlessly shift to a full-back role later in his career. Able to carry out both roles diligently, Dunk would offer that winning mentality, and, now a free agent, is a suitable option for many fourth-tier sides this summer.

Ethan Robson

A player who needs no introduction to Mariners fans is Ethan Robson, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Blundell Park during the 2019/20 campaign. Prior to that, the former Sunderland youngster spent time in Scottish football with Dundee before moving on permanently from the Stadium of Light to join Blackpool in 2020, and then onto MK Dons, initially on loan, in 2021.

Ethan Robson's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2017–2020 Sunderland 2018/19 Dundee (loan) 2019/20 Grimsby Town (loan) 2020–2022 Blackpool (permanent) 2021/22 MK Dons (loan) 2022–2024 MK Dons (permanent)

While the cultured midfielder may have now been deemed surplus to requirements at Stadium MK, the 27-year-old has plenty to offer. Robson is composed in possession and able to dictate and control games from the middle of the park, something he has done effectively in both League One and League Two in recent years.

There would likely be strong competition to land the services of such a talented player heading into the peak years of his career. However, his familiarity with Grimsby Town as a club could swing things in the Mariners' favour, as could the prospect of moving a little nearer his North East hometown of Houghton-le-Spring.

Jacob Bedeau

Central defender Jacob Bedeau is another attractive option for many League Two clubs at this time; currently available on a free due to Morecambe's continued off-field uncertainty, meaning they've chosen not to offer him a new contract at this time.

24-year-old Bedeau, a Grenada international, is a calm, authoritative figure at the heart of the defence. Comfortable on the left side, he also offers some pace and agility to the back line while looking assured in possession, something Artell is known to appreciate in his preferred approach.

Jacob Bedeau's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2016/17 Bury 2016–2018 Aston Villa (permanent) 2018–2021 Scunthorpe United (permanent) 2021/22 Burnley (U21's) (permanent) 2021/22 Morecambe (loan) 2022–2024 Morecambe (permanent)

Starting out at Bury before being snapped up by Midlands giants Aston Villa, the defender is now suitably experienced at this level, having spent time with Grimsby's near neighbours Scunthorpe United in 2018/19, as well as his stay with the Shrimps, firstly on loan and then more permanently, Bedeau could be the perfect candidate to take on the left-sided centre-back position the Mariners require reinforcing.