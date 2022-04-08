Robinson starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Stoke on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion are continuing to build towards a promising end to a difficult Championship season.

Steve Bruce’s side have a lot of inconsistency about them still, but can take huge confidence from their 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth in midweek.

This weekend, they are up against Stoke City for a third fixture in the space of six days, which Bruce has admitted might just force a couple of changes to a winning team.

As our graphic above shows, there’s room for a couple of changes given Bruce’s comments.

However, those changes don’t come in vital positions at the back, with Sam Johnstone continuing in goal and then Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi as a three-man defence.

Conor Townsend starts at left wing-back again, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman on the right and replacing Darnell Furlong, allowing Jayson Molumby to add fresh legs into the midfield.

Molumby, then, joins Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore in the centre of the park.

Karlan Grant is back in contention, but Bruce would be on the end of questions from supporters if he’s brought back into the side over midweek goalscorer, Andy Carroll.

One change in attack, though, could be Callum Robinson replacing Grady Diangana.