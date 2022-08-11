Robinson starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup tonight

West Brom return to action with a clash against Sheffield United this evening.

The Baggies play host to Paul Heckingbottom’s side in the opening round of this year’s edition of the League Cup.

Steve Bruce’s side come into the game off the back of a good result at home to Watford on Monday evening.

United are also coming into this clash with a good result having beaten Millwall 2-0 last weekend.

The winner of Thursday night’s cup tie will earn a trip to Pride Park to face Derby County in the second round.

Here is how we predict West Brom will line up to face United on Thursday evening…

Okay Yokuslu could be in line to make his second full debut for the club having come off the bench against the Hornets.

However, Daryl Dike remains absent due to injury so will be unavailable for selection.

It is likely that Bruce will keep one eye on this weekend’s Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers so could opt to make a number of rotational changes.

The likes of Karlan Grant, John Swift and Jed Wallace could all be given a rest with a berth on the bench.

That could see Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana be introduced into Albion’s forward line.

Kyle Bartley, Adam Reach, Alex Mowatt and Taylor Gardner-Hickman could all also be in line to earn a place in the starting lineup.