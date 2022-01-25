Robinson starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Preston on Wednesday night

West Brom saw off Peterborough last time out to keep their promotion bid alive.

Valerien Ismael’s side are fifth in the Championship following that 3-0 win last weekend. The Baggies are now seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

However, the gap to seventh place is now three points.

Up next for West Brom is the visit of Preston North End to the Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

Preston are winless in their last three games, having lost their most recent game 1-0 to Swansea City.

Here, we predict how the Baggies are likely to line up against Ryan Lowe’s side…

Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt will return to the side after completing their respective suspensions from the red cards they received on January 2 against Cardiff City.

Adam Reach has performed well in Mowatt’s absence, but he will likely be sacrificed to bring the 26-year old back into the side.

Daryl Dike has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, so Karlan Grant will keep his place in the side following his strike against Peterborough last weekend.

Matt Phillips could also drop to the bench after his lacklustre performance on Saturday.

That means Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana are both in contention to be recalled back into the side as they look to complete back to back wins.