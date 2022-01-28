Robinson starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Millwall on Saturday

Things have turned a little toxic for Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion, with boos ringing around The Hawthorns 50 minutes into their defeat to Preston North End in midweek.

Pressure is building on the Frenchman, whose side have won just one of their last eight games and could drop out of the top six completely if they lose to Millwall on Saturday.

The Den is never a nice side for opposition sides to go to, particularly when you arrive in a poor run of form and searching for goals.

That’s exactly the position the Baggies find themselves in and here’s the side we expect to see start in south London tomorrow…

Ismael’s fall out with Sam Johnstone has been well publicised and is set to see the England international miss tomorrow’s game as well as the defeat to Preston.

David Button will keep his place in goal but in what is expected to be a fairly physical game, we could see Matt Clarke return to the back three alongside Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre.

That will mean Conor Townsend is able to play further forward at left wing-back, with Darnell Furlong likely the option on the right.

In central midfield, Alex Mowatt appears likely to keep his place but we could see the energy of Jayson Molumby preferred to Jake Livermore.

The forward line were very disappointing against Preston and highlighted what a massive blow for Ismael and the Baggies Daryl Dike’s injury has been, with Andy Carroll signed as a free agent as they look to fill the void.

You feel it’s too big of a risk to throw him in from the start despite Albion’s obvious need for a goalscorer but we should see him at some point.

There may still be changes, however, with Callum Robinson starting through the middle in place of Matt Phillips.

Ismael will hope to see a reaction from Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant on either flank as they were dismal against Preston.