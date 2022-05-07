Robinson starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Fulham on Saturday

Sheffield United have an absolutely massive clash this weekend against Fulham, with the Blades battling for a spot in the top six.

The Championship play-off race will go all the way down to the final fixtures – and a win for the club here over the Cottagers would see them cement a place in that top six. A draw could do it too based on results elsewhere but a loss and a Middlesbrough win would see them miss out.

There is a lot riding on this fixture then, as well as several of the other second tier games. Paul Heckingbottom will need to make sure he gets it right then against Fulham, who will not be pushovers.

Marco Silva’s side may have already bagged the title and a promotion but they won’t want to end the season with a whimper. That means Sheffield United will need to be at the peak of their powers – and here is how they could line up.

Considering the injuries that Sheffield United are dealing with, there is likely to be an unchanged squad from the team that beat QPR 3-1 last time out for the Fulham game.

The main area of concern for the Blades is in attack. Billy Sharp is ruled out for a few weeks at least, whilst Rhian Brewster has been out of action for a considerable amount of time already. That means that Iliman Ndiaye is left to lead the line – and the 22-year-old has done okay in the interim, even bagging a goal against the Hoops.

Behind the forward line, Morgan Gibbs-White has been one of Sheffield United’s standout players during his time on loan and Sander Berge has likewise been impressive in the second tier. If both are match fit, they are guaranteed starters.

In the middle of the field, John Fleck continues to be influential with five key passes against QPR and Oli Norwood matched that stat himself alongside him. Both are also likely to feature if they can. Enda Stevens has played in only 21 games this season but is likely to play on the left flank again here and Ben Osborn on the right is the same.

Finally, at the back, Jack Robinson bagged a goal last time out and has formed a solid partnership with John Egan and Chris Basham. All three know what it takes to keep the opposition out at this level and can do the same against Fulham. To top the team off, Wes Foderingham has 17 clean sheets in 31 games and will be hoping for one more this weekend.