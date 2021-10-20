Robinson starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Cardiff City tonight

Fulham take on lowly Cardiff City this evening at Craven Cottage in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to build on their win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

A couple of quick-fire goals in the second half on Saturday helped the Cottagers to all three points against the Hoops and now they’ll be looking to put away a Bluebirds side that is going through a particularly tough patch in terms of form.

Marco Silva will look to name a strong side this evening, then, and it could look something like this:

Ivan Cavaleiro, Fabio Carvalho and Joe Bryan are all missing through injury so we could see the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson in from the start.

Marek Rodak is also on course to keep his spot in the side in between the sticks, whilst in midfield Harrison Reed and Jean Michael Seri may well keep their positions, though Josh Onomah will be pushing hard to get back involved.

Kenny Tete isn’t far away from a return, meanwhile, but isn’t yet ready to feature from the start and so Denis Odoi keeps his place.

