Robinson starts: The predicted Bradford City XI to face Port Vale on Saturday

Bradford City head to Port Vale this weekend looking to spark their season into life with a win.

Derek Adams’ side currently sit 12th in the table, despite entering the season as one of the pre-season favourites to win promotion under the former Morecambe boss.

Port Vale sit second in the table, with Darrell Clarke landing the Manager of the Month award for October.

The task Bradford face heading to Vale Park is made tougher without the service of Andy Cook, Adams’ top goalscorer.

As our graphic shows, though, the Bradford boss is still able to call on plenty of quality right through his side:

Richard O’Donnell should start in goal, behind a very numerically pleasing defence of Liam Ridehalgh, Niall Canavan, Paudie O’Connor and Oscar Threlkeld.

Levi Sutton and Yann Songo’o could be Adams’ midfield pivot, behind the more advanced Charles Vernam.

Lee Angol will provide width from the left, as Alex Gilliead does the same on the right.

In attack Theo Robinson deputises for the missing Cook, fresh off the back of. goal versus Sunderland during the week in the Papa John’s Trophy.

