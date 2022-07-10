Robinson, Rafferty, Amaral: The latest Preston North End news headlines you might have missed

The 2022-23 Championship season is getting ever closer, and Preston North End fans have descended on the Costa Blanca as the Lilywhites prepare to face La Liga outfit Getafe in a friendly this coming week.

Ryan Lowe has headed with his squad to Spain armed with some new additions, with Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn, Dai Cornell and Freddie Woodman all travelling.

Lowe has made no secret of the fact he wants more bodies in though, and with the second tier campaign kicking off in less than three weeks time with a trip to nearby Wigan Athletic, and there’s a certain high-profile potential return in the offing.

Let’s take a look at the latest PNE news headlines that may have passed you by in the last few days.

Potential Robinson return

It has been three years since Callum Robinson departed Deepdale for then-Premier League side Sheffield United for a high seven-figure fee, and since then the Republic of Ireland international has spent time in both the top flight and also the Championship, mostly for West Brom.

With the 27-year-old being made available for transfer though this summer from the Baggies, it has seemingly alerted the powers-that-be at North End to a potential return for the forward.

The Express & Star reported earlier this week that North End had enquired about a loan move, but with Alan Nixon stating that Albion want a fee for Robinson, there could be a big road block that needs removing before he makes a potential return.

Rafferty finds new club

Versatile defender Joe Rafferty was amongst the cull of players let go by Ryan Lowe at the end of the 2021-22 season, having featured 72 times for the Lilywhites in all competitions since he signed from Rochdale in January 2019.

The Liverpool-born full-back looks like he’s found himself a new club now though, with Portsmouth set to bring him in ahead of the new campaign.

According to Alan Nixon, Rafferty has turned down Tranmere Rovers to join Pompey and will link up with the squad at their overseas training camp.

Amaral signs pro contract

Last week, it was confirmed that yet another academy youngster has signed professional terms in the form of Dana Amaral.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined North End at the under-12’s stage and has progressed throughout the academy process, and after impressing Ryan Lowe late on in the 2021-22 season in youth and reserve action, Amaral has penned an initial one-year agreement.

He joins Mikey O’Neill, Aaron Bennett and Harry Nevin as professional newcomers this season, as well as Noah Mawene and Josh Seary when they turn 18.