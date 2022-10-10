Robinson, Ojo, Wigan mix-up: All the latest Cardiff City news

Cardiff City earned a second consecutive win at the weekend when they claimed a 3-1 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Interim manager Mark Hudson has overseen one draw and two wins in his three games in charge of the Bluebirds.

He has taken over on a temporary basis following the dismissal of Steve Morison last month.

These results have moved the club up to 10th in the Championship table after 13 fixtures.

Cardiff are now just three points adrift of the play-off places, with fierce rivals Swansea City occupying that prized 6th place position ahead of their upcoming clash later this month.

Robinson message to supporters

The forward issued a message to Cardiff fans after his goal helped seal the win against the Latics on Saturday.

The Irishman gave Hudson’s side the lead in the 7th minute before he had to be substituted with an injury in the first half.

This was his second goal for the club since joining from West Brom during the summer.

He will be hoping his injury isn’t serious and he can retain his place in the team over the next few weeks before the international break in November.

Sheyi Ojo’s bold claim

The Bluebirds forward has claimed that the team has the attacking firepower to continue banging in the goals over the course of the season.

His goal gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at the DW Stadium on Saturday, with the team having now scored eight goals in their last four league games.

But the 25-year old believes that there is enough attacking depth in the squad to maintain a high scoring rate even if injuries do hit the team.

Wigan mix-up won’t reverse result

It was revealed following the win over Wigan that the hosts managed to play through the game with two different sized goals.

While this is an unusual occurrence, and Wigan will have to provide reasoning for the mistake to ensure it isn’t repeated, it has been confirmed that the result of the game will stand.

That means Cardiff do not have to fear replaying the game, having won it 3-1.

One of the goals was deemed to be too big, but it has been confirmed that the mistake is not a cause for the result to be voided.