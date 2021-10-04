Robinson in: Fulham’s best starting XI from what we’ve seen so far this season – Agreed?

Fulham have been far and away one of the Sky Bet Championship’s early season pace setters so far, with Marco Silva having seen his side make a great start to the campaign.

The Portuguese has come into Craven Cottage over the summer and implemented an exciting and expansive style of play that has really made people sit up and take notice.

Regular goals from the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and summer signing Harry Wilson have greatly helped their cause, whilst the defence has remained as watertight as possible during the opening 11 league games.

Silva is now closing in on what many assume to be his strongest eleven, with his multi talented squad at Craven Cottage throwing him up plenty of dilemmas along the way in West London.

Here, we take a look at the best Fulham starting eleven that we have seen so far this season. Be sure to let us know in the comments if you agree with our selection!

Paulo Gazzaniga has proven to have been an inspired signing by Silva, with the towering Argentine having established himself as the club’s undisputed number one since his free transfer arrival after his release by Tottenham Hotspur.

In defence, Antonee Robinson and Denis Odoi provide both defensive and offensive quality in equal measure from the full back positions, whilst centre backs Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo have been superb so far this term.

In midfield the rejuvenated Jean Micheal Seri is partnered by the more attack minded Josh Onomah, with both players having shown a good level of tactical understanding so far this season.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Wilson provide a constant threat from the wide attacking berths, with both players liking to cut inside onto their stringer foot, whilst Fabio Carvalho was going from strength to strength as a number 10 until he picked up an injury which has kept him on the sidelines for the time being.

And lastly, Mitrovic leads the attack after scoring an impressive 10 goals in the league so far and he continues to prove that he is the best striker around at this level.