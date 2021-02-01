‘Robins will regret this’ – These Coventry fans react to news of player departure

Coventry City winger Gervane Kastaneer has completed a loan move to Hearts, the Sky Blues have confirmed.

Kastaneer has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the club since joining from Dutch side NAC Breda in the summer of 2019, scoring once in that time.

Now it seems as though Kastaneer will get the chance to enjoy more regular first-team football between now and the end of the season, having featured only twice during the current campaign.

It has been announced that the 24-year-old has completed a temporary move north of the border to Hearts – who currently sit top of the Scottish Championship table – until the end of the season.

Taking to Twitter in the wake of news of Kastaneer’s temporary departure, plenty of Coventry fans were keen to give their thoughts on the decision to let the winger leave the club for now.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the player’s loan move.

Pain — Hariss Khan (@HarissK_1409) February 1, 2021

Good luck Gervane — Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) February 1, 2021

Robins will regret this — Åvì (@avi_c7) February 1, 2021

Good luck to him. hope he gets the minutes he needs #PUSB — 🗿James🗿 (@GoddenTheGoat) February 1, 2021

Be the most Cov thing ever if he goes up there and is an absolute world beater — Alex Smith (@_alexsmith1999) February 1, 2021

Good luck Gervane, we will never forget that slide tackle. — Jamie Dawson (@JamieDawson89) February 1, 2021