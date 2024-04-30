As we approach the final weekend of the season, Bristol City will once again be playing for nothing as they secure a ninth succesive midtable finish in the Championship.

This opportune moment, though, will allow the Robins hierarchy to begin plotting their summer transfers and on loan winger Scott Twine is among those they are targeting to sign, according to Jon Lansdown in his recent interview with BBC Radio Bristol.

Twine is still under contract at current Premier League side Burnley. But, having only made 18 appearances for his parent club, since signing from MK Dons in 2022, that time seems like it could be coming to an end.

Liam Manning would "love to work with" Twine

Bristol City's hierarchy are very much aligned in bringing Twine to Ashton Gate, with both head coach, Liam Manning and chairman Lansdown, reiterating their desire to keep the 24-year-old.

After their recent 2-0 win over Rotherham, Manning said this about Twine: "I’d love to work with him. I think he fits the club and profile of player we’ve got but there are so many challenges that go into it.

"For me, he’s been great; I think he’s got another level he can go to, I think he’s starting to show that and he fits what we’re trying to do."

The Robins' continuation of developing young players has become somewhat of a trait, with the academy graduates stacking up to be signed by many top tier sides.

Twine would fit into this sytem perfectly, and despite only scoring twice in nine appearances, he could continue to develop significantly under a promising head coach in Manning.

In addition, his partnership with 21-year-old striker Tommy Conway has flourished and Manning is not surprised that the Scottish forward has had more chances as a result of Twine's minutes.

Related Bristol City will be praying Celtic and Rangers transfer advances ease: View Tommy Conway has helped Bristol City to a good end to their season, but will Scottish interest lure the youngster away amid play-off hopes next year.

Burnley may want to keep hold of Twine

Despite the South-West clubs adamant interest in Twine, Burnley may want to keep hold of him going into next year.

With just three games left and Vincent Kompany's men still two points from safety, there is a very possible chance that both clubs will be in the same division next year.

Should they be relegated, Burnley may want to retain his services and the Robins coach is aware of this: "It’s one of those where the discussions have to happen for me to see what it looks like, whether it’s possible. Burnley might not want to do it, there are so many permutations to it that, at the minute, I have no idea".

Having signed him on a four-year-contract on the back of his stunning 2021/22 campaign, the Lancashire club may hope that he can recreate this form and be a firm part of their future.

Scott Twine MK Dons 21/22 Stats as per FotMob Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 13 Average Rating 7.6

Bristol City making early inroads

In addition to his comments on Twine, chairman, Jon Lansdown has also stated his intent to be hasty in the upcoming window.

Speaking on BBC Radio Bristol he said: "We’ve already had contacts, had conversations and we’ll be looking to get things rolling as soon as possible.”

The chairman also added this regarding the position of signings: "I don’t think I’m talking out of turn if I say we want more attacking options. But that comes in a huge variety of different things, and it’s a difficult area of the pitch to look at".

Clearly, the Robins are aiming to be a step ahead of other clubs and this could be crucial in their attempt to sign the £5 million price tagged, Scott Twine.