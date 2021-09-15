Robin Olsen shares his main Sheffield United target ahead of Hull City showdown

Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen has revealed that his main aim this season is to help the club secure promotion to the Premier League.

The shot-stopper joined the Blades on loan from AS Roma on transfer deadline day and made his debut for his new side in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End.

Whilst Olsen was partially at fault for Daniel Johnson’s goal in the first-half of this aforementioned fixture, he did produce a fantastic stop in the closing stages of the game to prevent Lilywhites forward Emil Riis Jakobsen from scoring.

Drafted in as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, it will be intriguing to see whether Olsen is able to emerge as club’s first-choice shot-stopper in the coming weeks.

Currently 16th in the Championship standings, the Blades know that they will need to step up their performance levels if they are to launch a sustained push for promotion.

Making reference to what he is aiming to achieve at Bramall Lane, Olsen has revealed that he wants to help United seal an immediate return to the top-flight in 2022.

Speaking on the club’s official YouTube channel ahead of the Blades’ showdown with Hull City this weekend, the Swedish shot-stopper said: “I saw a team and a club [last season] who need to be in the Premier League.

“For me, Sheffield [United] is not a Championship club and to join this journey and fight to come back, I want to be a part of it.

“So yeah, I just want to help the team come back to the Premier League, hopefully already this season.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Olsen featured in the Premier League for Everton last season, it came as somewhat of a surprise when he opted to drop down a division to join the Blades in August.

However, with the keeper setting out his ambition of promotion, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he plays a key role in trying to help Slavisa Jokanovic’s side achieve this goal.

Providing that the shot-stopper is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for United, he could become a hit with the club’s supporters who will be desperate to see their side succeed in the second-tier.

The Blades could potentially opt to trigger a clause in Olsen’s loan deal which will allow them to sign him on a permanent deal from AS Roma if they are impressed by his performances.