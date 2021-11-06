Robin Olsen sends Sheffield United fans one-word message ahead of Blackburn clash

Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen has sent fans a one-word message via Instagram ahead of the Blades’ trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park today.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side followed up their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in midweek meaning they’ll be looking for a first win since the 24th of October this afternoon.

With the Blades looking to get back to winning ways against Rovers, Olsen took to Instagram to send a message to fans ahead of the trip to Ewood Park this afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Olsen (@robinolsen25)

It is set to be an interesting tie with the home side looking for a response after they were beaten 7-0 by Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Olsen will no doubt be determined to end his seven-game wait for a clean sheet but that could be difficult as Tony Mowbray’s side are the fifth-highest scorers in the division.

The Verdict

United fans will appreciate Olsen’s commitment to the cause, though they’ll be hoping for an improvement in his form on the pitch moving forward.

If he can raise his game, it may just help the Yorkshire club find the consistency that’s been lacking this term.

There have been some impressive performances but the Blades are yet to win back-to-back games this term, which speaks to why they’re in the bottom half of the table.

Togetherness is exactly what will be needed if Jokanovic’s side are to climb the table and have a chance of winning promotion back to the Premier League this term.