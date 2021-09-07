Robin Olsen sends message to Sheffield United fans ahead of return to England

Robin Olsen was one of four Sheffield United loan signings in the summer transfer window and the Sweden international is ready to hit the ground running at Bramall Lane.

Olsen spoke of his happiness to play in England again in an interview with the Sheffield Star.

The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal at Jose Mourinho’s Roma and despite only making seven league appearances for Everton last term, the shot stopper is keen to have a second crack in English football.

He said: “I did not want to go into the clubs that negotiated with Roma. I’m just happy and relieved that it worked out.

“Sheffield were a nice club when they were in the Premier League and have the ambition to go up again. I want to be part of that journey.

"Then it's the case that I need playing time. And I enjoyed myself in England last year and felt that I wanted to stay in England. I hope that the journey there can end very well." he added. It has been a difficult start for the Blades this season, however the additions of Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane in the final knockings of the transfer window gives fans plenty of reasons for optimism. The Verdict On the face of it Olsen looks an excellent stop gap this season, as the club look to find a more long term successor to Aaron Ramsdale. Wes Foderingham looked assured in the club's last two league games before the international break but he does not boast the CV of the Swede. A breakout star of the 2018 World Cup, Olsen earned a move to Roma for just over £8 million according to Transfermarkt and turned out 35 times for the Italian heavyweights. Looking to build on their clean sheet at Kenilworth Road last time out, Slavisa Jokanovic will be delighted by the coup of Olsen as he attempts to build a promotion push from the ashes of their crushing Premier League relegation of 2019/20.