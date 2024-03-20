Robin Koch has claimed his Leeds United was worth it following a call-up back to the Germany national team.

The defender made the switch to Eintracht Frankfurt last summer after the Whites suffered relegation to the Championship.

The 27-year-old has performed well in the Bundesliga, becoming a key part of the top flight side this season as they fight for European qualification.

Koch has been out of the national team set-up for the last three years, making his last appearance for Germany in a friendly against Denmark in June 2021.

But Julian Nagelsmann has brought him back into the fold after his positive campaign in the Bundesliga.

Robin Koch makes Leeds United exit claim

Koch has revealed that he is happy with his decision to depart Elland Road at the end of last season.

He believes it was a step he needed to make in order to get back into consideration for the Germany squad.

"[Returning to the national team] alone made the move worthwhile, you could say that," said Koch, via Sport Bild.

"Even before the international break in October, he told me that my good performances had put me on the radar.

“I was scheduled for the international matches in November, but had to cancel due to injury.

“But even then, the dialogue was already very good, and the coach had sent me one or two videos."

Robin Koch's Leeds United exit

Robin Koch's Leeds United league appearances - per Fbref.com Season Appearances (starts) 2020-21 17 (13) 2021-22 20 (17) 2022-23 36

Koch signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 following the club’s promotion back to the Premier League.

The centre-back was signed in a deal worth a reported £13 million, arriving from German side SC Freiburg.

He was a regular presence in the side during their three-year stint in the top flight, making 73 appearances in the Premier League.

Koch initially departed for Frankfurt on a season-long loan following the club’s 19th place finish in the table.

But the deal was made permanent in the January transfer window, meaning he won’t be returning to Elland Road at the end of the campaign.

He will now be hoping to impress Nagelsmann during the March international break in order to convince the manager that he should be part of the team’s plans for Euro 2024 this summer.

Germany are hosting the competition, so will be looking to perform well in front of their own fans.

Nagelsmann’s side faces two friendly games against France and the Netherlands before two more warm-up games in June ahead of their opening fixture against Scotland on 14 June.

Koch’s departure has worked out for all parties

Leeds have earned a fee for the sale of Koch and the player has earned his way back into the national team.

It’s unlikely he would’ve been on Nagelsmann’s radar if he wasn’t playing at a top flight level, so it’s no surprise he gladly moved back to Germany last summer.

Being in the Bundesliga also likely helped, as he was not getting any minutes for the national team while competing in the English top flight.

Leeds have also already moved on from Koch’s departure, so this is a deal that has worked out for all parties.