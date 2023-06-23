The future of Robin Koch at Leeds United is up in the air following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The defender has been a mainstay in the side over the last 18 months, playing a key role in the heart of the Leeds backline.

But the Whites suffering the drop to the second tier has raised doubts over the future of a number of key players in the squad.

The German has been linked with a number of clubs, including rivals Manchester United, as a result.

Does Robin Koch have a future with Leeds United?

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Premier League side hold an interest in signing the German this summer, indicating that a move away from Elland Road looks likely.

Here we take a look at what Koch signing for Man United might mean for the Red Devils.

Is Robin Koch to Manchester United a good potential move?

This would be a promising move from Koch’s point of view as he would be taking the step up from the Championship to the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s side have qualified for Europe’s premier cup competition for next season, which will be enticing for any potential new signings at Old Trafford this summer.

Reports that Koch will be available as a free transfer this summer have been described as wide of the mark, but it is difficult to imagine Leeds will be demanding a significant fee for the defender.

That means he could prove a signing that comes with little risk if a cut-rate price can be agreed.

It has been reported that Koch is a tertiary centre back target who could be signed if other deals fall through, but he wouldn’t be the worst fall-back option for the club.

Would Robin Koch start for Manchester United?

Koch is unlikely to sign for Man United as a starting member of the first team squad.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane proved a very solid centre back partnership last season, and it is doubtful that will be broken up.

Luke Shaw was a solid secondary option when Martinez suffered an injury, with Victor Lindelof covering well for Varane.

However, the likes of Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire could join Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones out the exit door this summer, so extra defensive cover may be needed at Old Trafford to make up for these departures.

What does Robin Koch offer?

Koch is an experienced defender who has made over 70 appearances in the top flight and has featured for the German national team.

But his greatest asset for Man United would be to provide cover for games in which Varane and Martinez need to be rested.

Koch is not of the standard to be a regular starter for a club the size of Man United and his performances for Leeds last season suggested that he would struggle to start for most Premier League sides.

As a defender, he doesn’t offer the same level of quality as the likes of Martinez, or even Lindelof, but he could be a useful figure to have in such a busy schedule coming up over the next year if signed at a cheap price.