Roberts starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Sheffield Wednesday on Monday

Sunderland have a big 90 minutes ahead of them on Monday night, with a spot in the League One play-off final at Wembley up for grabs.

The Black Cats just about secured a victory in the first leg of their semi-final game against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, with Ross Stewart bagging the fixture’s only goal to seal the victory.

A similar result on Monday would take them through to the final and give them a real chance of finally breaking their way back into the Championship. The Owls know what to expect now though and will be gunning for a promotion themselves.

With that in mind, Alex Neil will have to pick his side carefully and ensure that they can grab another win in their bid for a spot back in the second tier in the next campaign – and here is how they could line-up.

If possible, Alex Neil should probably play a very similar team to the one that secured the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg. They say you shouldn’t change a winning team, so the former Preston man should heed those words.

For starters, Ross Stewart will be a guaranteed starter. The forward bagged the winner against the Owls last time out and has a total of 24 goals to his name so far this campaign – meaning when he plays, the Black Cats always have a goal threat. Alongside him, Alex Pritchard is the creative spark that can help create the opportunities for his partner.

Behind them is Patrick Roberts and although he was subbed in the last game, he still had more dribbles than anyone else on the field during that game and was also the most accurate passer to play 45 minutes or more. The 25-year-old then has earned another start.

In midfield, there could perhaps be one change. That may be Aiden McGeady coming in for Jack Clarke, to add another bit of offensive verve if the player is fit. Alongside him, Luke O’Nien, Corry Evans and Lynden Gooch all excelled in the last fixture and earn another spot in the starting lineup.

At the back, Neil should side with the same defence that kept a clean sheet last time around. That means Bailey Wright, Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin should all get the nod. In goal, Anthony Patterson made three saves against the Owls despite being 21-years-old and deserves another crack inbetween the sticks.