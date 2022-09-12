Roberts starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Cardiff on Tuesday

Middlesbrough have finally begun to climb the Championship table in recent weeks after picking up their first victories of the season.

Chris Wilder’s side defeated Swansea City 1-0 at home to pick up their first three points of the season late last month, and, last time out, Boro secured a 1-0 victory over Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland.

Those results leave Boro with nine points at this stage of the season, with the club sitting 17th in the league standings.

The clash against Cardiff City brings about the opportunity for back-to-back league victories for the first time this season, though, which could see Boro move as high as eighth if results go their way.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at the potential XI that could be deployed by Chris Wilder.

Lining up in a familiar formation, there isn’t a need for any changes following the victory over Sunderland last week.

That means Liam Roberts could keep his place in goal, even if Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen returns.

With Darragh Lenihan sidelined, the three central defenders should consist of Matt Clarke, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair.

Meanwhile, Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones should occupy the left-wing-back and right-wing-back roles respectively.

In central midfield, Jonny Howson skippers the side, with Matt Crooks and Alex Mowatt flanking him in the centre of the park.

In a slightly more advanced role, Riley McGree could once again feature.

And, up top, Rodrigo Muniz is highly likely to get the nod, with the 21-year-old looking lively in his Boro performances so far.

