Roberts starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Burton on Saturday

Derby County manager Paul Warne will be hoping his side can make it ten unbeaten in all competitions when they take on Burton Albion on Saturday.

It’s a local derby between the two sides with the Rams looking to continue their good form in recent weeks to carry on their push for the playoffs.

Derby played out a 0-0 draw against promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday in a tight game and will be going into this one having welcomed back several first-team players back into training.

The likes of Curtis Davies, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Jason Knight had been out for several weeks but all returned to the matchday squad against the Owls. This will be a massive boost for Warne who perhaps for the first time in his tenure as Derby boss has options at his disposal.

With an increase in options at his disposal, we take a look at what the starting XI might be against Burton Albion on Saturday.

Joe Wildsmith has kept five clean sheets in the last ten games and has been in exceptional form for the Rams since his summer arrival as he looks to maintain his good form in goal.

Infront of him, there could be minor changes. With Curtis Davies back fit, Warne may be prompted to recall his captain to the starting XI but the Derby defence has been superb, so changing that doesn’t make much sense.

Korey Smith, Craig Forsyth and Eiran Cashin are all likely to start, with the only change being Haydon Roberts who is the more natural full back compared to Louis Sibley.

Moving into midfield, Max Bird and Conor Hourihane will continue their partnership in midfield despite Jason Knight knocking on the door. The pair managed to keep League One player of the year contender Barry Bannan incredibly quiet last week and will look ensure they dominate the midfield once more.

Mendez-Laing could count himself unfortunate not to be in the starting XI, but considering his recent return from a hamstring injury, it would make sense to continue with Lewis Dobbin and Tom Barkhuizen in the wide areas.

David McGoldrick will sit just behind James Collins who will no doubt be looking to find the net for the first time in four games.