Highlights Birmingham City faces a tough challenge against Leicester City, who have been consistently winning and are currently at the top of the table.

Birmingham's recent win against Cardiff City has given them confidence going into this game.

Wayne Rooney is likely to start with a lineup that includes John Ruddy, Lee Buchanan, Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Emanuel Aiwu, Ivan Sunjic, Krystian Bielik, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan James, Siriki Dembele, and Jay Stansfield.

Birmingham City face their most difficult challenge of the season yet as they take on Leicester City tonight.

The Foxes have been nothing short of spectacular so far this season, winning consistently and showing why they deserve to be back in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

They are currently sitting at the top of the division - and will be hoping to secure another win at St Andrew's this evening.

H2H in the Championship table [At the time of writing] P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 21 27 52 17 Birmingham City 21 -5 26

Birmingham, meanwhile, have struggled for much of their time under Wayne Rooney.

However, they won against Cardiff City in midweek and will take confidence from that coming into this game.

We have predicted the starting lineup Rooney will put out this evening.

GK: John Ruddy

Rooney has been faithful to Ruddy despite the presence of Neil Etheridge - and you would back the ex-Norwich City keeper to retain his starting spot this evening.

LB: Lee Buchanan

Buchanan is probably the supporters' preferred choice to Manny Longelo, with the former putting in some excellent displays so far this season.

He already had the advantage of knowing Rooney before the Manchester United legend arrived at St Andrew's.

CB: Dion Sanderson

Sanderson was excellent at the Cardiff City Stadium last week and this was a much-needed, confidence-boosting performance for the former Wolves man.

He's clearly a part of Blues' long-term plans - and their success could depend on how he performs at the heart of their defence.

CB: Marc Roberts

It wouldn't have been a surprise to have seen him depart in January because there are younger alternatives available in central defence.

But his experience was important in the Welsh capital and it would be difficult to see him not starting again, unless he has picked up an injury or become unavailable for another reason.

RB: Emanuel Aiwu

Aiwu was also part of a defence that kept a clean sheet at Cardiff and Rooney may want to maintain the same back four.

If that's the case, he's likely to start again and it would be useful for Blues' board to see him in action so they can see whether he would be a worthwhile permanent addition.

Related Wayne Rooney makes claim on Birmingham City supporters Rooney took time to praise Blues' supporters following their midweek win.

His consistency may determine whether he's in the starting lineup regularly though, with other options available at right-back.

Ethan Laird and Cody Drameh won't want to see a centre-back ahead of them in the pecking order for a starting place on the right-hand side.

CDM: Ivan Sunjic

The Sunjic-Bielik partnership is one worth having and in the final year of his contract, the Croatian won't be short of motivation to impress.

He has performed well at times this term and deserves another chance to start.

CDM: Krystian Bielik

Bielik was a very good summer signing and if he can stay injury-free, he will only get better.

Managing his game time will help - but he should be starting in a game of this magnitude.

LW: Juninho Bacuna

Bacuna showed such composure to score the winner at the Cardiff City Stadium - and proved why he should be starting regularly.

He can be a real threat at this level - and the midfielder will be hoping to be a threat out wide once again this evening.

CAM: Jordan James

Being given the opportunity to push forward against Cardiff, he may have more defensive responsibilities against Leicester, but he should be allowed to get himself into advanced positions when appropriate.

Putting in another great display in midweek, the Wales international has been a key winner from Rooney's appointment.

RW: Siriki Dembele

He may not score in every game - but Dembele has proved his worth this term and will be hoping to thrive once more against a very capable Leicester side.

It's unclear which left-back he will face - but he will have his work cut out in his quest to get the beating of his man tonight.

ST: Jay Stansfield

Stansfield will be hoping to get his name back on the scoresheet to boost his confidence.

Already showing what he can do earlier this term, he's a key man that the Foxes need to be wary of if they want to secure three valuable away points.