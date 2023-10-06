Highlights Key takeaways from the article:

Sunderland take on Middlesbrough in a huge local derby in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

After a poor start to the season, the Black Cats have improved significantly in recent weeks, and they secured their sixth win in eight games with a 2-0 home victory over Watford on Tuesday night.

Goals in either half from Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba deservedly sealed all three points for Sunderland, and the Hornets' misery was compounded when substitute Ryan Andrews was sent off late on.

Tony Mowbray's men currently sit fourth in the table after picking up 19 points from their first 10 games, six points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

They face a Boro side who have also been in excellent form in recent weeks after a tough start to the campaign, winning their last three games to move up to 17th in the table.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how the Black Cats could line up against Boro.

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has remained the Black Cats' first choice goalkeeper this season despite the arrival of Nathan Bishop from Manchester United in the summer, and the academy graduate recently put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract.

After keeping back-to-back clean sheets in his last two games, Patterson will be hoping for another shut-out on Saturday.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland so far this season.

Following Lynden Gooch's departure to Stoke City, the 21-year-old seems to have nailed down his place in the starting line-up.

CB: Luke O'Nien

O'Nien has played in a number of different positions for the Black Cats over the years, and he has established himself as a firm fan favourite.

Despite being a midfielder by trade, the 28-year-old has been deployed at centre-back this season, wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Corry Evans.

CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard has started alongside O'Nien at the heart of defence in every league game so far this season, and that should again be the case against Boro.

The 24-year-old has been incredibly solid at the back, but he has also proven to be a threat at the other end, scoring two goals in 10 appearances this campaign.

LB: Niall Huggins

Huggins has been plagued by injury since his move to the Stadium of Light from Leeds United in 2021, but with Dennis Cirkin out injured, he has had a run in the team in recent weeks, and he scored his first goal for the club with an outstanding solo effort against Watford in midweek.

With Cirkin sidelined until after the international break, Huggins will keep his place.

CM: Dan Neil

Neil was linked with a surprise move to Liverpool on deadline day, but he remained at the Stadium of Light.

The academy product has started every league game so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 10 appearances.

RW: Abdoullah Ba

Ba has been a regular for Sunderland this season, with seven of his 10 appearances coming as starts.

After scoring his second goal of the campaign against Watford on Wednesday night, the 20-year-old should retain his place.

AM: Patrick Roberts

Roberts usually plays as a winger, but he was deployed in an attacking midfield role against the Hornets in the absence of Alex Pritchard.

Pritchard missed the game with a calf injury and he is not expected to be fit to face Boro, so Roberts is likely to start once again.

AM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham has starred for the Black Cats since his move from Birmingham City this summer, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances in all competitions

.

The 18-year-old has started every league game so far, and he should keep his spot.

LW: Jack Clarke

Sunderland reportedly rejected four bids from Burnley for Clarke this summer, the last of which was in excess of £10 million, and Mowbray will have been delighted to keep hold of him.

Clarke has been one of the standout players in the Championship so far this season, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances.

ST: Mason Burstow

While he is yet to get on the scoresheet, Burstow has impressed for the Black Cats since his loan move from Chelsea this summer.

The 20-year-old is likely to keep his place for the visit of Boro, and he will be keen to open his account for his new club.