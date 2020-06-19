Roberts in: The Leeds United XI we expect Bielsa to play v Cardiff on Sunday

Marcelo Bielsa takes Leeds United to Cardiff City at the weekend, with the Whites looking to hit the ground running as the Championship restarts after a postponement of over three months.

Leeds enter the weekend top of the table, but by the time they take to the field on Sunday, West Brom could’ve moved ahead of them, whilst there’s also a chance for Fulham to close the gap from third.

And, Leeds’ task in Cardiff isn’t going to be easy, with Pablo Hernandez, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Adam Forshaw amongst the senior players that aren’t going to be available to Bielsa.

With that team news in mind, we take a look at the XI we are expecting to see…

Illan Meslier will continue in goal, with the young French goalkeeper yet to concede a goal since coming into Leeds’ starting XI in the Championship.

Ahead of him, as you can see, there could be a switch back to 3-3-1-3, which would mean Luke Ayling, Ben White and Liam Cooper set up in a back-three; that trio are comfortable on the ball and will dictate the tempo of Leeds’ game.

Kalvin Phillips will be the midfield anchor in a compact system, with his job surely to nullify the threat of Lee Tomlin, who caused havoc in the reverse fixture at Elland Road. Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich, who will be asked to get up and down the pitch, would flank him.

In the absence of Hernandez, Tyler Roberts comes into the side in the No.10 role. There, he has the chance to impress and really use his pace to hurt the Cardiff defence.

Jack Harrison and Helder Costa are the advanced wing-backs in this 3-3-1-3 system, which leaves them the duty of running both flanks in attack and defence. It’s a tough job, but they’ve both looked comfortable in this system before.

Patrick Bamford leads the line, with pressure on him to build on his 13 goals already this season.

