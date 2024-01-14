Highlights Leeds United may need to bolster their full-back department in the January transfer window to replace Djed Spence.

Connor Roberts from Burnley could be a suitable option to fill the right-back position.

David Brooks from Bournemouth is another potential target for Leeds to add depth and quality to their squad.

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, Leeds United are vying for an immediate return to the top-flight and activity in the January transfer window could be vital to their promotion ambitions.

Whites boss Daniel Farke was busy in the transfer market during the summer, so perhaps we can predict a slightly quieter window this time around, but any reinforcements brought to the club during January could hold the key to the Yorkshire outfit's promotion bid.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Following Djed Spence's return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, the full-back position is an area of the pitch the Whites could do with bolstering before the transfer window comes to a close at the start of February.

Here are a selection of deals that could get done before the deadline:

Connor Roberts

Burnley defender Roberts has been linked with Farke's Whites, and perhaps this should come as no surprise given the club's need to add depth in the full-back department. However, Roberts' current club also lack strength in depth in the Welshman's right-back position, so they may look to add to their own ranks before letting go of the 28-year-old.

After Spence's return to Spurs, the Whites could do with a new right-back, not least to ease some of the workload and pressure off 17-year-old Archie Gray's shoulders, and Roberts could be a great option for the Elland Road outfit.

The Wales international was vital to the Clarets' Championship title winning season of 2022/23 as he featured in 43 of the side's 46 league games last campaign, making 39 starts and returning an impressive total of four goals and six assists.

With Vincent Kompany's Clarets now subject to a Premier League relegation dogfight, Roberts may be keen to swap Turf Moor for Elland Road and attempt to win promotion from the second-tier for the second consecutive season.

Joe Gelhardt

Despite the fact that the Whites are pushing for promotion, and a key priority for Farke this January is to bring reinforcements to the club, we can also expect to see some departures from Elland Road this month.

Gelhardt is a talented youngster who has represented England at several youth international levels, but he is struggling for game-time under Farke, so a move away from the Whites either on loan or permanently could be exactly what the 21-year-old needs to re-ignite his career.

The 21-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from Scottish giants and bitter rivals Celtic and Rangers, who are once again battling it out for the Scottish Premiership title, and could both do with bolstering their attacking options as this title race heats up.

David Brooks

Bournemouth ace David Brooks is struggling for game-time at the Premier League outfit, and may decide to leave the south coast in search of more playing time, even if that means dropping back down to the Championship.

The Whites could be an attractive option for the 26-year-old as they are a club in contention for promotion, so within a matter of months the Wales international could be a top-flight player once again, while his creativity is an asset Farke could be keen to utilise.

Furthermore, as a testing Championship season begins to near its end, strength in depth could prove key to the Whites' success and if brought to the club, Brooks would certainly provide such depth and quality to Farke's ranks.

However, the Whites are not alone in their pursuit of Brooks, with fellow promotion chasers Southampton reportedly interested in a loan deal for the ace and, as the Saints are based much closer to Brooks' parent club, a deal at St Mary's could come to fruition.

Charlie Cresswell

Whites defender Cresswell is on the radar of fellow Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, and a lack of game-time at Elland Road could prove detrimental to the development of the 21-year-old, so perhaps a move across the Pennines to the Lancashire side could be a good move for his career.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Cresswell went on loan to Millwall and made 28 appearances, which could indicate that he is more in demand away from his current club, while Rovers would be picking up a good young talent, should they complete this signing.