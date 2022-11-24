Roberts in 4th – Ranked: QPR’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a decent season in the Championship so far this campaign.

The R’s head into the World Cup break sitting seventh in the Championship, level with sixth-placed Millwall. But recent form has been poor, with just one point from their last five games and improvements are needed when second tier action returns in December.

They could also be dealt a huge blow with reports that manager Michael Beale is set to leave the club to join Rangers. The 42-year-old was only appointed at Loftus Road in June and turned down Premier League side Wolves in October. But talkSPORT claim that QPR now expect their manager to depart and return to Ibrox, where he was formerly assistant to Steven Gerrard.

Whoever replaces Beale at the helm will be inheriting a club in an excellent league position and a talented squad. But of those who represent the Hoops, which players are the most valuable currently?

ALL VALUATIONS ARE AS PER TRANSFERMARKT

5) Lyndon Dykes

Dykes joined the R’s in August 2020 from Scottish Premiership side Livingston, where he made his name after spells with numerous clubs in Australia and Queen of the South.

He finished as the top scorer for Rangers in his debut season, with 12 goals and 5 assists to his name. The 27-year-old has been one of their main threats again this campaign and is currently level with Chris Willock at the top of the scoring charts with six goals each.

Although born in Australia, he qualifies to play for Scotland at international level and his form at club level alerted the attention of Steve Clarke. He made his debut for Scotland in 2020 and has gone on to score eight goals in 26 appearances.

According to transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €4.00m.

4) Tyler Roberts

Roberts arrived in West London on loan from Premier League side Leeds United in the summer. He started his career with West Bromwich Albion and had time on loan at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall.

But it was at Elland Road where he really made his name after signing for the Whites in 2018 and he was part of the side which secured promotion under Marcelo Bielsa before surviving in the top flight.

The 23-year-old saw his opportunities limited after Bielsa’s departure, with Jesse Marsch allowing him to leave the club. Roberts has scored once in 12 appearances for the R’s so far this term.

He was born in Gloucester, but is eligible to play for Wales at international level and has made 20 appearances for his country so far, although he is yet to get off the mark.

According to transfermarkt, similar to Dykes, he is also currently valued at €4.00m.

3) Ethan Laird

Laird signed for the R’s on loan from Manchester United this summer. He made his senior debut for the Red Devils in the Europa League in November 2019 and has also represented England at youth level.

The 21-year-old has had a number of temporary spells away from Old Trafford, firstly in League One with MK Dons, then in the Championship with Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth last season and he was part of the Cherries side which was promoted to the Premier League.

Laird then moved to Loftus Road in August and has impressed at full-back, scoring one goal in 17 appearances so far. He will be keen to continue his form and show United boss Erik ten Hag what he can do ahead of his return to the North West.

According to transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €5.00m.

2) Chris Willock

Willock arrived in West London in October 2020 from Benfica, where he was playing for their reserve side. He began his career at Arsenal, where he made two cup appearances before moving to Portugal.

The 24-year-old returned to England for loan spells with West Bromwich Albion, where he did not make an appearance, and Huddersfield Town, before making the full-time switch to Rangers.

He scored seven goals for the R’s last season and has already almost matched that tally, with six goals to his name this campaign so far.

According to transfermarkt, he is valued at €6.00m currently.

1) Ilias Chair

Chair is an integral part of the Rangers team, having signed for the club in January 2017 from Belgian side Lierse.

The 25-year-old initially struggled for regular minutes at Loftus Road and joined League Two side Stevenage in January 2019. He scored six goals in 16 appearances at the Lamex Stadium and established himself in the first team upon his return to London.

Despite being born in Belgium, he qualifies to play for Morocco and international level and was named in their squad for the World Cup in Qatar. If Chair continues his progression, it seems inevitable he will go on to have a career at the highest level and will be a significant financial asset for the club.

According to transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €10.00m.