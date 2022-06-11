Roberto Martinez issues Joe Allen transfer advice amid Swansea City interest

The next few weeks are a critical time in Joe Allen’s career as the Stoke City midfielder weighs up his transfer options before preparations begin for the 2022-23 season.

The 32-year-old’s deal at the Bet365 Stadium is set to come to a conclusion at the end of the month, but the Potters confirmed that they are still in discussions with the Wales international to extend his time in Staffordshire.

Allen though appears to have lots of options on his plate, as according to Wales Online last month, there are other Championship outfits and even teams in Spain willing to bring the central midfielder to their club.

One of the interested parties are Swansea City, the club that Allen started his career at, although head coach Russell Martin has said recently that there is currently no room in his squad for the veteran.

A man who knows Allen really well is Roberto Martinez, who managed Allen for two years at the start of his career at Swansea, and before the two comes face-to-face again as Wales face Belgium this weekend, the Spaniard has offered Allen some transfer advice.

“We’ll have a look, maybe he’s got a Belgian passport somewhere,” Martinez said, per WalesOnline.

“I wish him well. Joe is a wonderful character and I hope that he can find the next project, an exciting one. Somewhere that he can prepare for the World Cup.

“It’s a very important moment in his career. It’s a highlight to be able to prepare for the World Cup.”

The Verdict

Like a couple of Wales players – Gareth Bale included – Allen has to decide on his future soon so he knows how the land lies before his venture to Qatar later this year.

Allen will be wanting to move to a club where he has the best chance of featuring week in, week out, as he’s still very much a regular for his national side.

And whilst a homecoming with Swansea would probably suit the experienced midfielder down to the ground, there’s not much chance of regular game-time there considering Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes are patrolling the midfield, so perhaps he will need to look elsewhere.

Staying at Stoke for another year isn’t beyond the realms of possibility – Michael O’Neill clearly wants to keep him – but right now everything is up in the air.