Robert Snodgrass sends message to Luton Town supporters after completing move

Luton Town completed the signing of Robert Snodgrass on Friday on a deal until the end of the season.

The Scotsman will add some experience and excellent set piece delivery to the Hatters’ play-off push after arriving at Kenilworth Road having been a free agent since leaving West Brom at the back end of the January transfer window.

Snodgrass has had a very successful career in the EFL, the Premier League and on the international stage with Scotland.

The Hatters have been performing very well under Nathan Jones and Snodgrass’ addition should keep those in the first team on their toes, with the 34-year-old able to slot into a variety of roles.

Snodgrass took to Instagram to express his emotions after getting the deal over the line.

He wrote: “Delighted to sign with @ltfc_official can’t wait to get back at it.”

Luton are currently just two points behind sixth placed Sheffield United and belief will be high in the camp after a run of eight wins, two draws and two defeats in the second tier.

The general consensus seems to be that Luton will fall just short of the top six this season, but a positive final few months would certainly stand them in good stead to go again in 2022/23.

The Verdict

Snodgrass will be playing to earn a contract beyond the end of the season, and in that should definitely have a positive influence on the Luton dressing room.

The Hatters have been incredibly resourceful with their recruitment in recent years, making it easy to expect good things from almost every signing they make, regardless of their background.

Snodgrass made four league starts in the first half of the season under Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion, and has moved higher up the second tier after his contract was mutually terminated towards the end of January.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Jones creates for Snodgrass with the top six beckoning at Kenilworth Road.